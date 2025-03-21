Friday, March 21, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Divya Dutta says the industry is still male-dominated, with equality still far off

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 21: In a candid conversation, actress Divya Dutta opened up about the ongoing gender disparity in the entertainment industry. She believes that despite progress, the industry remains male-dominated, and there’s still a long road ahead to achieve true equality.

When asked about the representation of women in historical films, Divya shared her thoughts on the challenges faced by female characters in period dramas. She acknowledged that while there have been strong female roles, the space is still largely male-dominated, and there’s much work to be done to ensure equal representation and depth for women in these films.

She told IANS, “That really depends on the story you’re telling. If we are talking about the industry in general, yes, it is still a male-dominated world, but we are moving toward making it more equal. However, there’s still a long way to go. But when it comes to stories and historical characters, it depends on the narrative. If you’re portraying someone like Rani Lakshmi Bai, she is the protagonist. Similarly, if you’re telling the story of someone like Indira Gandhi, she too is the central character. It varies based on whose story is being told. If it’s the story of Maharaj Sambhaji, then it would focus on him.”

Speaking about her latest project, Chhaava, the Veer Zara actress mentioned, “When they approached me with the role of Rajmata Sohra Bai, it was already very well-researched. I still have all the sketches and stories that were prepared for me. With all these details, all you need to do is be very sincere in your approach and truly feel the character as the makers intend for you to. The sets, costumes, and dialogues were beautifully executed, and our director was wonderful. The whole experience felt immersive, and I felt truly part of that era. It was my first time working on a historical like this, and it was a beautiful experience.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Divya shared, “In terms of future projects, I have a film coming up featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jimmy Shergill, along with a biopic that stars Neeraj Kavi. I am also involved in a web show and two English films.”

IANS

Previous article
Bangladesh: Students protest in Dhaka University against anti-Hindu remarks
Next article
SCB identifies areas of illegal activities in cantonment area
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi Police bust syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, four arrested

New Delhi, March 21: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch (Southern Range) of Delhi Police has dismantled...
Economy

Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th day, wrap up week with 4 pc gain

Mumbai, March 21: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday continued their upward momentum for the fifth...
NATIONAL

If you aren’t mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

Patna, March 21: Amid uproar over the National Anthem row, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi on Friday...
NATIONAL

NIA team visits Aurangzeb grave in Maharashtra, keeps eye on suspicious movements Chhatrapati

Sambhajinagar, March 21: Amid the clamour for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Police bust syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, four arrested

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 21: In a significant breakthrough, the...

Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th day, wrap up week with 4 pc gain

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 21: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty...

If you aren’t mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Patna, March 21: Amid uproar over the National Anthem...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Police bust syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, four arrested

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 21: In a significant breakthrough, the...

Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for 5th day, wrap up week with 4 pc gain

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 21: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty...

If you aren’t mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Patna, March 21: Amid uproar over the National Anthem...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge