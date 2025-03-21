Friday, March 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Gadkari assures to address NH-6 issues

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 20: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has raised concerns over the deplorable condition of National Highway 6 which connects Meghalaya with the rest of the Northeastern region and assured VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon that the Centre will soon intervene in the matter.
Gadkari’s assurance came after the MP submitted a letter alleging very poor quality of NH-6 which is the lifeline of the landlocked hill state.
“The condition of the road is so poor that it will be damaged very soon and might pose a threat to the life of the people because of accidents,” Syngkon said.
He called for an independent quality audit of the repair work on NH-6 to establish accountability for substandard work and ensure strict enforcement of construction standards.
The VPP MP requested the minister to appoint a person to inspect NH-6, especially at Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills, to verify the quality of repair work.
The tar/pavement on the surface could be removed by hand, indicating gross negligence and poor implementation of contract work, Syngkon claimed.

Previous article
Members of a delegation of NPP and NPYF, Karnataka State Unit, visit tribal students from Meghalaya who suffered food poisoning, in Mandya, Karnataka
Next article
Govt shifts focus to export after land bank row
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

SDRF personnel participate in a state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster conducted by the East Khasi Hills Disaster Management Authority along with NDMA, in...

SDRF personnel participate in a state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster conducted by the East Khasi Hills Disaster...
MEGHALAYA

Railway projects without ILP a deliberate provocation: KSU

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 20: The Khasi Students’ Union, on its 47th anniversary, has renewed its commitment to...
MEGHALAYA

Cenotaph demolition row gets bigger

Mukul Sangma to visit site today, BJP calls for public hearing on March 22 Our Bureau TURA/SHILLONG, March 20: The...
MEGHALAYA

Cops intensify night patrolling to check crimes, drug trafficking

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 20: The East Khasi Hills police have ramped up night patrolling to tackle the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SDRF personnel participate in a state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster conducted by the East Khasi Hills Disaster Management Authority along with NDMA, in...

MEGHALAYA 0
SDRF personnel participate in a state-level mock exercise on...

Railway projects without ILP a deliberate provocation: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 20: The Khasi Students’ Union,...

Cenotaph demolition row gets bigger

MEGHALAYA 0
Mukul Sangma to visit site today, BJP calls for...
Load more

Popular news

SDRF personnel participate in a state-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster conducted by the East Khasi Hills Disaster Management Authority along with NDMA, in...

MEGHALAYA 0
SDRF personnel participate in a state-level mock exercise on...

Railway projects without ILP a deliberate provocation: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 20: The Khasi Students’ Union,...

Cenotaph demolition row gets bigger

MEGHALAYA 0
Mukul Sangma to visit site today, BJP calls for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge