Gadkari assures to address NH-6 issues

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 20: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has raised concerns over the deplorable condition of National Highway 6 which connects Meghalaya with the rest of the Northeastern region and assured VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon that the Centre will soon intervene in the matter.

Gadkari’s assurance came after the MP submitted a letter alleging very poor quality of NH-6 which is the lifeline of the landlocked hill state.

“The condition of the road is so poor that it will be damaged very soon and might pose a threat to the life of the people because of accidents,” Syngkon said.

He called for an independent quality audit of the repair work on NH-6 to establish accountability for substandard work and ensure strict enforcement of construction standards.

The VPP MP requested the minister to appoint a person to inspect NH-6, especially at Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills, to verify the quality of repair work.

The tar/pavement on the surface could be removed by hand, indicating gross negligence and poor implementation of contract work, Syngkon claimed.