Friday, March 21, 2025
Govt shifts focus to export after land bank row

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: Following the recent controversy over the issue of land banks vis-à-vis the Meghalaya Investment Promotion and Facilitation Amendment Bill 2025, the Meghalaya government is shifting its focus to foreign trade and export with the Association of South East Asian Nations.
The trade with the ASEAN under the bill is envisaged to be a game-changer for the state’s economy and the government could come up with an export policy for the purpose.
Sources in the government said the local people are keen on exporting their produce to nearby countries.
“Meghalaya has a huge untapped potential which can change the economic landscape of the border villages,” an official said, adding that the border villages stand to gain from the policy.
The government has been promoting border haats with Bangladesh over the last two years but the initiative suffered a temporary setback after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in the neighbouring country.
The official said farmers and entrepreneurs in Meghalaya are exporting oranges, ginger, etc., to the UAE and other countries. The ASEAN block is now in sight.
Officials said the state is organising an Act East event in Shillong where representatives from several Asian countries are expected to participate.
“Apart from Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal we are looking at Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore to do business with,” an official said.

Gadkari assures to address NH-6 issues
Pollution board examines Byrnihat industrial units
