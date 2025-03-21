Overnight parking of vehicles an obstacle to disaster management

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has raised concerns over the haphazard overnight parking of vehicles on narrow city lanes, terming them as impediments for the disaster management teams to reach the site during eventualities.

Kurbah emphasized the importance of communication during disasters, stressing the need to sensitize and prepare communities at village, school, and office levels.

The DC urged families to have disaster management plans even at the micro level, as Shillong’s narrow roads and parking often lead to delays in responding to calamities.

She stated that individuals must adhere to the Building Bye-Laws and get their building designs approved by experts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ronnie Wahlang stated that as the goal of the Meghalaya Parking Policy 2025 is to control parking in the city, the administration would now consult with Dorbar Shnongs to make sure the policy is made feasible.

“We will supply accurate inputs to make the policy feasible,” he declared.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem mentioned that the police are collaborating with the community to control overnight parking of vehicles in the city.