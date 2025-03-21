High rate of forest fires a threat to state’s rich biodiversity

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: As forest fires continue to blaze through various parts of Meghalaya, data has revealed a worrying trend of escalating incidents that not only threaten the region’s rich biodiversity but also test the efficiency of fire management services in the state.

As per global forest watch, between March 7, 2021 and March 2, 2025, Meghalaya recorded 6,451 Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) fire alerts, with 57 high-confidence alerts reported in 2025 alone. The peak fire season in the state typically begins in early February and lasts around 11 weeks. In the period from March 18, 2024, to March 17, 2025, Meghalaya reported 408 high-confidence fire alerts, a number consistent with previous years going back to 2012.

The historical data from 2001 to 2023 indicates that Meghalaya lost 2.29 thousand hectares (kha) of tree cover due to fires, with an additional 229 kha lost to other causes. The worst year for fire-induced deforestation was 2010, when 226 kha of forest cover were lost, accounting for 3.4% of total tree cover loss that year. Fires have been responsible for approximately 0.99% of all tree cover loss in Meghalaya over the last two decades.

West Khasi Hills has been the worst affected region in terms of tree cover loss due to fires, with an average of 23 hectares lost annually from 2001 to 2023. More recently, in the last four weeks, South West Garo Hills recorded the highest number of fire alerts, with one reported incident, accounting for 0.47% of all fire alerts in the state.

The numbers further highlight a disturbing spike in incidents in just the past week. Between March 13 and March 20, 2025, a total of 3,681 VIIRS fire alerts were reported, with 2.2% classified as high-confidence alerts. This rapid increase in fires within a short period raises concerns about the preparedness of the state’s fire services to handle such emergencies.

One of the key drivers of these fires is the traditional practice of jhum cultivation, a method of slash-and-burn agriculture that is still prevalent in Meghalaya. The practice, combined with the dry season, makes the state highly susceptible to wildfires. With Meghalaya forming a crucial part of a global biodiversity hotspot, the increasing frequency of these fires poses a severe threat to its fragile ecosystems.

Given the growing prevalence of forest fires, independent studies have stressed the need for advanced monitoring, forecasting, and fire management strategies. The present study aims to analyze the spatial and temporal distribution of these fires while examining the correlation between fire-influencing factors and Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) fire points. Such research is crucial for fire managers to understand patterns, predict potential outbreaks, and implement effective preventive measures.

EKH police increase vigilance

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills police have increased vigilance amid a series of forest fires.

Announcing the same, district police chief Vivek Syiem has urged citizens to cooperate in ensuring safety and order.

The district has witnessed rampant forest fires, with multiple incidents occurring even at night. The police and fire and emergency services have been on high alert, responding swiftly to control the flames, he said.

Authorities have been working closely with localities to ensure roadside parking does not hinder emergency response. The problem is particularly severe in suburban areas, with recent fires reported in Mawblei, New Shillong, and Mawroh.

The police have urged residents to remain cautious due to the dry and windy conditions that make fire outbreaks more likely.

The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department is hard-pressed to deal with forest fires reported from various parts of the district and the state beyond.

The department attended 28 incidents of forest fires in Shillong on Sunday and a similar situation continued the following day.