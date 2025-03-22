Dignitaries during the unveiling ceremony of a new electric vehicle charging station at Umroi Airport, launched by A Plus Charge. It caters to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, providing a much-needed charging solution for both locals and travelers. The launch was attended by senior officials from the Airports Authority of India, including the Airport Director and Commercial Manager.
