Saturday, March 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Dignitaries during the unveiling ceremony of a new electric vehicle charging station at Umroi Airport, launched by A Plus Charge

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Dignitaries during the unveiling ceremony of a new electric vehicle charging station at Umroi Airport, launched by A Plus Charge. It caters to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, providing a much-needed charging solution for both locals and travelers. The launch was attended by senior officials from the Airports Authority of India, including the Airport Director and Commercial Manager.

Previous article
HC disposes of plea on prevention of cruelty to animals
Next article
Some confuse drill for real quake at Rngain
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six individuals have been arrested in connection with the food...
MEGHALAYA

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU unit of the...
MEGHALAYA

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the demolition of a 100-year-old cenotaph dedicated to Garo war...
MEGHALAYA

‘Parking Policy to reduce congestion’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The state government is optimistic that the recently approved Meghalaya Parking Policy 2025...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six...

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the...
Load more

Popular news

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six...

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge