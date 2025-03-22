Saturday, March 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Some confuse drill for real quake at Rngain

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 21: In an interesting development, the temporary closure of the Shillong-Dawki Road at Rngain village, East Khasi Hills, on March 20, which was part of a mock drill on earthquake, caused some members of the public to believe that an earthquake-induced landslide had occurred at the site.
The state government has however clarified that the temporary closure of the road was not due to an actual earthquake but was part of a state-level mock exercise for earthquake preparedness.
“For the general information of all concerned, the road closure at Km 32 of the Shillong-Dawki Road at Rngain village, East Khasi Hills, on March 20, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM was not due to a real earthquake but was part of the state-level mock exercise for earthquake simulation, conducted at the sub-divisional level of the Pynursla Civil Sub-Division,” a government statement clarified.
It reiterated that the road closure was solely for the disaster preparedness drill, for which prior notice had been widely publicised through multiple media channels.
The government expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and cooperation during the exercise and sincerely regretted any confusion or concern caused. It emphasised that such drills are crucial for enhancing emergency response capabilities and ensuring public safety in the event of an actual disaster.

Previous article
Dignitaries during the unveiling ceremony of a new electric vehicle charging station at Umroi Airport, launched by A Plus Charge
Next article
Call to scrap age limit to recruit college teachers
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six individuals have been arrested in connection with the food...
MEGHALAYA

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU unit of the...
MEGHALAYA

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the demolition of a 100-year-old cenotaph dedicated to Garo war...
MEGHALAYA

‘Parking Policy to reduce congestion’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The state government is optimistic that the recently approved Meghalaya Parking Policy 2025...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six...

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the...
Load more

Popular news

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six...

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge