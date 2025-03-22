Some confuse drill for real quake at Rngain

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 21: In an interesting development, the temporary closure of the Shillong-Dawki Road at Rngain village, East Khasi Hills, on March 20, which was part of a mock drill on earthquake, caused some members of the public to believe that an earthquake-induced landslide had occurred at the site.

The state government has however clarified that the temporary closure of the road was not due to an actual earthquake but was part of a state-level mock exercise for earthquake preparedness.

“For the general information of all concerned, the road closure at Km 32 of the Shillong-Dawki Road at Rngain village, East Khasi Hills, on March 20, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM was not due to a real earthquake but was part of the state-level mock exercise for earthquake simulation, conducted at the sub-divisional level of the Pynursla Civil Sub-Division,” a government statement clarified.

It reiterated that the road closure was solely for the disaster preparedness drill, for which prior notice had been widely publicised through multiple media channels.

The government expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and cooperation during the exercise and sincerely regretted any confusion or concern caused. It emphasised that such drills are crucial for enhancing emergency response capabilities and ensuring public safety in the event of an actual disaster.