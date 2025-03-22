Saturday, March 22, 2025
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

India-NZ partnership ‘grown much stronger’ during my visit: Luxon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Wellington, March 22: Calling India an “increasingly important partner”, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Saturday that the partnership between the two countries has “grown much stronger” during his five-day visit to New Delhi and Mumbai, earlier this week.

“India, the world’s most populous country, is an increasingly important partner for New Zealand. That partnership has grown much stronger during my visit this week,” Luxon said after returning home from an official visit to India from March 16-20.

“It was a pleasure to visit India this week and spend time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to strengthen ties between our countries. I am delighted that negotiations on a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement have now been launched,” he added.

This was Luxon’s first visit to India in his current capacity – also the first by a New Zealand Prime Minister since October 2016. During their discussions, both Prime Ministers welcomed the launch of FTA negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial trade agreement to achieve deeper economic integration.

“India is one of the fastest-growing economies and on track to become the third largest in the world over the next 10 years. Our Government is relentlessly focused on growing our economy so that all Kiwis can do better, and the launch of negotiations presents an opportunity to do exactly that,” Luxon posted on X on Saturday.

Bolstering bilateral defence cooperation, the two countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Defence Cooperation and noted the need for ensuring the safety and security of sea lanes of communication while agreeing that there needs to be regular dialogue to discuss enhancement of maritime safety.

“New Zealand’s commitment to regional security has also been reinforced, with New Zealand and India announcing a new Defence Cooperation Arrangement,” the New Zealand PM said on Saturday. During his five-day visit to New Delhi and Mumbai, Luxon was also accompanied by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston; Ethnic Communities, and Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell; Todd McClay, the Minister for Trade and Investment, Agriculture, and Forestry; and, a high-level delegation comprising of officials, and representatives of businesses, community diaspora, media and cultural groups.

“On top of that, I and our business delegation focused on enhancing New Zealand’s presence in key sectors, including education, technology, tourism, investment, manufacturing, food and primary industries. Unlocking new business opportunities, 33 MOUs and other commercial outcomes were progressed on the mission, reflecting the growing partnerships between New Zealand and Indian businesses,” Luxon said after returning home.

IANS

Previous article
Tribal organisations’ bandh paralyses Ranchi, major roads blocked
Next article
Wheelchair taxi service launched in Shillong
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) is crucial for the treatment to be effective,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent production ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has been getting a lot...
NATIONAL

5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps

Imphal, March 22: A five-member team of Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice B. R. Gavai on Saturday,...
MEGHALAYA

Wheelchair taxi service launched in Shillong

Shillong, Mar 22: In a first, a wheelchair taxi was launched by PMR centre  here to enable hassles...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

Health 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis...

Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent...

5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 22: A five-member team of Supreme Court...
Load more

Popular news

Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

Health 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis...

Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent...

5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 22: A five-member team of Supreme Court...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge