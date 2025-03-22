Wheelchair taxi service launched in Shillong

Shillong, Mar 22: In a first, a wheelchair taxi was launched by PMR centre here to enable hassles free commuting for the differently-abled individuals.

The vehicle was launched at Bharat Scouts and Guides office. Differently-abled community can avail the facilities by calling on 70852-35036.

Launching the vehicle, Director of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation centre (PMR), Dr Lahunlang M Sohliya said that the first ever wheelchair accessible vehicle was a dream as she had seen a lot of patients struggling to come for their appointments and even while trying to go places.

She informed that with a little help from government initiative PRIME, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and from their own pocket they were able to realise the dream.