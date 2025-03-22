Saturday, March 22, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Wheelchair taxi service launched in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Mar 22: In a first, a wheelchair taxi was launched by PMR centre  here to enable hassles free commuting for the differently-abled individuals.

The vehicle was launched at Bharat Scouts and Guides office. Differently-abled community can avail the facilities by calling on 70852-35036.

Launching the vehicle, Director of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation centre (PMR), Dr Lahunlang M Sohliya said that the first ever wheelchair accessible vehicle was a dream as she had seen a lot of patients struggling to come for their appointments and even while trying to go places.

She informed that with a little help from government initiative PRIME, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and from their own pocket they were able to realise the dream.

Previous article
India-NZ partnership ‘grown much stronger’ during my visit: Luxon
Next article
5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis (TB) is crucial for the treatment to be effective,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent production ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has been getting a lot...
NATIONAL

5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps

Imphal, March 22: A five-member team of Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice B. R. Gavai on Saturday,...
INTERNATIONAL

India-NZ partnership ‘grown much stronger’ during my visit: Luxon

Wellington, March 22: Calling India an "increasingly important partner", New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Saturday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

Health 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis...

Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent...

5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 22: A five-member team of Supreme Court...
Load more

Popular news

Early diagnosis of TB crucial for effective treatment: Health Ministry

Health 0
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Early diagnosis of tuberculosis...

Farhan Akhtar mourns the demise of American boxing legend George Foreman

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, March 22: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, whose recent...

5-member SC judges team meets violence-hit people in Manipur; opens legal services, medical camps

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, March 22: A five-member team of Supreme Court...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge