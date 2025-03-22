Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the demolition of a 100-year-old cenotaph dedicated to Garo war heroes of World War I in Tura is growing. Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and a delegation of civil society organizations (CSOs) visited the site on Friday to take cognizance of the situation and seek answers from the district administration.

A delegation of Congress leaders also visited the site, condemning the act of the administration in demolishing a structure of such significant historical importance.

Various CSOs of the town of Tura, including the Mothers’ Union, AHAM, and GSMC, had raised a huge row over the demolition of the century old structure after residents of all corners of the region have come down in condemnation.

The Congress party sought the removal of the Tura Municipal Board engineer and the ouster of West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani over what they called an insult to the Garo community.

Upon learning of the incident, AICC leader Mathew Antony rushed to Tura to ask for forgiveness and expressed utter shock at the insult to the Garos. He was joined by Congress working president

Deborah Marak, MPYC president Timjim Momin, MPYC in-charge Sarifa, and former MLAs Ferline Sangma and Brigady Marak.

During his visit, Mukul Sangma asked for a course correction over the demolition of the cenotaph.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani formally issued a statement over the row on the cenotaph demolition while once again assuring that the place of the cenotaph will not be used for any commercial purposes.

He added that reports of the cenotaph area being used for unscrupulous activities, including drinking, had prompted them to look at the issue closely.

This was followed by a visit by the CM in 2024 where Rs 2.15 crore was sanctioned for its renovation. The money was made available through the TMB, Chelani said.

He felt the controversy arose due to the euphemism “restaurant” shown in the RTI submitted by a CSO.

For now, the TMB has been asked to halt all construction for the month to ensure discussions and ensure full transparency and community participation. A consultative committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the DC to ensure representation from key community stakeholders.

The CSOs have criticised the DC’s explanation of the Cenotaph demolition, arguing that it was a deliberate deception.

They questioned the lack of transparency and accountability in the process, and questioned the lack of consultation before the demolition.

They argued that the government’s actions were based on a lack of community engagement and a disregard for public memory.

They also questioned the lack of consultation before the demolition, and the lack of transparency in the TMB’s communication with the community.

They argued that the demolition was not about honouring history but about making way for undisclosed interests.

They also questioned the formation of a consultative committee after the public outcry, arguing that public sentiment cannot be easily bulldozed.