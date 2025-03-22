‘Parking Policy to reduce congestion’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 21: The state government is optimistic that the recently approved Meghalaya Parking Policy 2025 will help in reducing traffic jams drastically in Shillong.

Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the parking policy will be rolled out soon and for the time being, the administration and police are adopting various measures to ease traffic congestion. He exuded confidence that with the establishment of the new administrative city in New Shillong in the next 3-4 years, traffic would reduce further in the city.

The Meghalaya Parking Policy aims to regulate street parking in the city and lays out provisions for allowing parking on the roadside against payment.

Dhar resented the opposition to demolition of structures to pave way for a less congested city and made it clear that the government will not succumb under pressure.

He informed that the PWD is coming up with estimates to resurface all roads in the city.

He was optimistic about resolving the hawkers’ issue and added that sites are being finalised for the relocation of registered hawkers in line with the High Court’s order.

Dhar also informed that the ambitious business-cum-tourism centre at Police Bazar is expected to be completed by December this year.