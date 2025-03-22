Saturday, March 22, 2025
MEGHALAYA

‘Parking Policy to reduce congestion’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 21: The state government is optimistic that the recently approved Meghalaya Parking Policy 2025 will help in reducing traffic jams drastically in Shillong.
Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the parking policy will be rolled out soon and for the time being, the administration and police are adopting various measures to ease traffic congestion. He exuded confidence that with the establishment of the new administrative city in New Shillong in the next 3-4 years, traffic would reduce further in the city.
The Meghalaya Parking Policy aims to regulate street parking in the city and lays out provisions for allowing parking on the roadside against payment.
Dhar resented the opposition to demolition of structures to pave way for a less congested city and made it clear that the government will not succumb under pressure.
He informed that the PWD is coming up with estimates to resurface all roads in the city.
He was optimistic about resolving the hawkers’ issue and added that sites are being finalised for the relocation of registered hawkers in line with the High Court’s order.
Dhar also informed that the ambitious business-cum-tourism centre at Police Bazar is expected to be completed by December this year.

Previous article
Call to scrap age limit to recruit college teachers
Next article
Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six individuals have been arrested in connection with the food...
MEGHALAYA

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU unit of the...
MEGHALAYA

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the demolition of a 100-year-old cenotaph dedicated to Garo war...
MEGHALAYA

Call to scrap age limit to recruit college teachers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The advisor of the Association of Niamtre Students of Shillong (ANSS), Omarlin Kyndiah...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six...

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the...
Load more

Popular news

Six arrested in Karnataka food poisoning deaths

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: A total of six...

Students ask teachers not to cooperate with NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 21: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Opposition parties condemn demolition of Tura cenotaph

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, March 21: The controversy surrounding the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge