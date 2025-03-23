Boy, girl found hanging from tree in Delhi park

New Delhi, March 23: In a shocking case, the bodies of a boy and a girl, both aged 17 years, were found hanging from a tree at a park in southwest Delhi’s Hauz Khas area in the early hours of Sunday.

An official said the boy was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and the girl was wearing a green dress.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that at 6.31 a.m. a PCR Call was made by Baljit Singh, who is working as a security guard in district Park, Deer Park, Hauz Khas regarding the hanging of two bodies — a boy and a girl — from a branch of a tree.

“On receipt of the call, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that a boy, age about 17 years, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, and a girl about 17 years, wearing a green dress, had hanged themselves with the common nylon rope from a branch of a tree,” said the official.

The Crime Branch team was called for inspection.

The bodies were brought down and their bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The forensic teams have thoroughly scanned the area where the incident took place and lifted all vital exhibits from the spot, the official added.

The police were investigating. The identity of the two minors was being ascertained. More details were awaited.

The early visitors to the park were in shock after finding the bodies hanging. And, as the news spread, people rushed to the park.

Some eyewitnesses said that they were in shock and minors taking such extreme steps was distressing. Some raised questions as to how the two could enter the park in the night and hang themselves.

The police had to cordon off the area as they went about investigating.

–IANS