Sunday, March 23, 2025
NATIONAL

Waqf Bill assault on Constitution, BJP’s strategy to damage social harmony: Congress

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 23 : The Congress has termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 an “assault” on the Constitution and alleged that the proposed legislation was “part of the BJP’s strategy to damage the centuries-old bonds of social harmony”.

In a detailed statement issued on Sunday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of demonising the minorities.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is part of the BJP’s strategy and continuing attempts to damage the centuries-old bonds of social harmony in our uniquely multi-religious society; demonise minority communities by spreading false propaganda and creating prejudices; defaming traditions and institutions of minority communities to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization for electoral gains,” the statement read.

The Congress party accused the BJP of “diluting Constitutional provisions that guarantee equal rights and protections to all citizens, regardless of religion”.

The statement listed five specific points to show that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was deeply flawed.

These five reasons given are: All the institutions created by previous laws to administer waqfs (national council, state boards and tribunals are actively sought to be reduced in stature, composition and authority so as to deliberately deprive the community of the right to administer its own religious traditions and affairs.

Deliberate ambiguity has been introduced for determining who can donate their land for waqf purposes thus altering the very definition of waqf itself.

The waqf-by-user concept developed by the nation’s judiciary on the basis of long, continued and uninterrupted customary usage is being abolished.

Provisions in the existing law are being removed without any reason just to weaken the administration of the waqf. Enhanced defences are now being introduced in the law to protect those who have encroached on waqf lands.

Far-reaching powers have been given to the Collector and other designated state government officers on matters related to disputes concerning waqf properties as well as their registration. Officers of the state governments will now have the power to derecognize any waqf on anyone’s complaint or on a mere allegation of the waqf property being a government property till a final decision is taken.

The Congress also accused the JPC of not discussing the bill clause by clause.

“It bears recall that a 428-page report was literally bulldozed through the JPC without it ever having gone through a detailed clause-by-clause discussion. It thus violates all Parliamentary practices. Most fundamentally, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is an assault on the Constitution of India itself,” the statement adds.

–IANS

Previous article
Disha Salian case should not be linked to Sushant Singh’s death: Shiv Sena
Next article
Boy, girl found hanging from tree in Delhi park
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

Bengaluru, March 23 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced its resolve to build a harmonious and...
NATIONAL

Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer

Meerut, March 23: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband, Saurabh...
Business

Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee is set to waft through Parliament premises as two...
NATIONAL

Last nail in SP’s coffin: VHP on Ramji Lal Meena’s traitor remark on Rana Sanga

New Delhi, March 23 :Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Sunday slammed SP MP Ramji...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 23 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer

NATIONAL 0
Meerut, March 23: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime...

Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Business 0
Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee...
Load more

Popular news

No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 23 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)...

Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer

NATIONAL 0
Meerut, March 23: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime...

Araku Coffee stalls to be opened in Parliament premises

Business 0
Amaravati, March 23: The aroma of world-famous Araku Coffee...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge