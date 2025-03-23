Sunday, March 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit have expressed concerns about the reluctance of senior professors of the university to take on the role of Acting Vice Chancellor.
NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun believes there is a hidden agenda behind Vice Chancellor PS Shukla’s actions and claims that he has violated recruitment norms.
The student bodies have also urged the university’s teaching and non-teaching fraternity to refrain from complying with any directives, orders, meetings, decisions, or instructions issued by Prof Shukla and Registrar Col. Omkar Singh.
They argue that the VC’s claim to resume duties via online mode from Delhi is arbitrary, unsubstantiated, and against the university’s rules and regulations. They also claim that Col. Omkar Singh has failed to report back to the university since his leave began, and any actions, directions, or orders issued by him are invalid and unacceptable to the students’ community.
The student bodies reiterated their firm stand that Prof Shukla and Col. Singh cannot be considered legitimate members of the university community, as their persona non grata status is endorsed both by the students and the local community.

Previous article
Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues
Next article
Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

Union says it has taken up issues since 1979 to safeguard and protect the interest of the Khasis...
MEGHALAYA

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday reached out...
MEGHALAYA

All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

Food poisoning case By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: A total of 29 students, including 22 from Meghalaya and seven...
MEGHALAYA

Cops gun down kidnapper in WGH, rescue businessman

From Our Correspondent TURA, March 22: In a major breakthrough against organised crime, West Garo Hills police on Friday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
Union says it has taken up issues since 1979...

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...

All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Food poisoning case By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: A total...
Load more

Popular news

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
Union says it has taken up issues since 1979...

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...

All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
Food poisoning case By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: A total...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge