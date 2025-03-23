Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit have expressed concerns about the reluctance of senior professors of the university to take on the role of Acting Vice Chancellor.

NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun believes there is a hidden agenda behind Vice Chancellor PS Shukla’s actions and claims that he has violated recruitment norms.

The student bodies have also urged the university’s teaching and non-teaching fraternity to refrain from complying with any directives, orders, meetings, decisions, or instructions issued by Prof Shukla and Registrar Col. Omkar Singh.

They argue that the VC’s claim to resume duties via online mode from Delhi is arbitrary, unsubstantiated, and against the university’s rules and regulations. They also claim that Col. Omkar Singh has failed to report back to the university since his leave began, and any actions, directions, or orders issued by him are invalid and unacceptable to the students’ community.

The student bodies reiterated their firm stand that Prof Shukla and Col. Singh cannot be considered legitimate members of the university community, as their persona non grata status is endorsed both by the students and the local community.