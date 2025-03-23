Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday reached out to varsity’s faculty members, acknowledging their concerns and assuring them of his commitment to resolve key issues, particularly the long-pending Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

The development comes a day after the NEHU Students’ Union and the NEHU unit of the Khasi Students’ Union urged all teaching staff of the university to refrain from participating in any meeting led by or comply with any direction or decision of Prof Shukla.

In his address, the VC expressed deep respect for the faculty members’ dedication to teaching and research, emphasising their crucial role in shaping young minds under the framework of the National Education Policy. However, he also acknowledged the recent disruptions that have affected various facets of university life, leading to administrative slowdowns, delays in approvals, and uncertainty among students.

One of the most pressing concerns he addressed was the delay in CAS promotions. Having initiated the process for the second time in 2024 with the aim of completing it by March 2025, Prof Shukla admitted that unforeseen challenges had stalled progress.

He expressed regret over the delay and reassured the faculty members that finalising CAS remains a top priority, stating that the process would be completed in the coming months with particular attention given to those nearing retirement.

“Recognising and rewarding the hard work, dedication and scholarly contributions of our academicians is essential,” he stated, reaffirming his commitment to ensure that deserving faculty members receive their due recognition without further setbacks.

The VC also highlighted the broader impact of recent disruptions on NEHU’s core academic mission. With over 82% of the university’s student population hailing from Meghalaya, he stressed the importance of maintaining stability for their education and future.

The administrative slowdowns, he noted, have not only affected faculty but have also disrupted academic schedules, causing growing uncertainty among students.

“A university thrives when its faculty, staff, and administration work in harmony with the ethics of teaching,” Prof Shukla remarked, urging all stakeholders to come together to restore stability.

He called for collective wisdom and commitment to the university’s core objectives—academic progress, faculty recognition and student success.

Reaffirming his open-door policy, the VC assured the faculty members that he remains willing to listen, collaborate and support them in achieving NEHU’s academic mission. He emphasised the need for unity and shared purpose in ensuring that NEHU continues to uphold its reputation as a center of academic excellence.