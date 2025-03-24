Amidst growing controversy, CM bats for Hindi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday urged his counterparts across India to learn Hindi while also promoting local and regional languages.

Speaking at the Network18 Group India Diamond States Summit, Sangma said he believes that learning Hindi makes communication easier and more effective with central ministers, resulting in better understanding of state-related issues.

He stressed that there should be no negative thinking about learning Hindi and promoting local languages.

Sangma also highlighted the state’s efforts to send 10,000 nurses to Japan in the next few years, benefiting individuals, families, and the state.

He harped on the importance of learning languages, stating that learning Hindi or any foreign language is necessary for personal and professional growth.