Monday, March 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Tura civil groups ask CM to reconstitute consultative panel

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Cenotaph demolition row

From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 23: Various civil society organisations, intellectuals, and stakeholders from Garo Hills have written to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma seeking the reconstitution of the committee constituted for the redevelopment of the cenotaph at Lower Babupara, Tura.
The groups believe that the current composition of the committee lacks adequate representation from key stakeholders, raising concerns among the public.
They suggest a more inclusive, transparent, and representative structure for the committee, including a Cabinet minister, the Leader of the Opposition, or the Chief Secretary.
They also requested greater representation for the civil society, including at least three representatives from Senior Citizens’ Associations, Mothers’ Union, and other groups.
They also sought the inclusion of scholars, historians, and community leaders for historical accuracy and cultural sensitivity. They also called for legal and heritage conservation experts to be included and for mandatory public consultation at every stage of the cenotaph redevelopment process.
Meanwhile, State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak accused the state government of violating the provisions of the Sixth Schedule by grabbing tribal land in the case of the cenotaph. He warned of legal action if notices issued to different departments on the matter are not responded to.
Marak argued that the land does not belong to the Tura Municipal Board or the government, and lamented that they neither brought it into the public domain nor took stakeholders on board before demolishing the cenotaph.
Marak also stated that the public meeting called by him to discuss the issue had to be called off as the administration put up great challenges with Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani pushing him to get the necessary NOCs.
He stated that he will not be silent on the issue, as he is constitutionally elected and believes the government is violating the constitutional provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

