Wednesday, March 26, 2025
BMC conducts demolition drive at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio after Kunal Kamra’s ‘traitor’ controversy

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 24: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out demolition drive at The Habitat Studio, located at the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar, on Monday, citing violations of civic rules.

The incident assumes significance because it is the same venue that hosted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show, during which he made controversial remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

BMC officials, armed with hammers arrived at the Habitat Studio, this noon, to execute the demolition. While details of the violations are yet to be disclosed, sources indicate that the studio was allegedly operating in an encroached area between two hotels.

This action follows the vandalism of The Habitat Studio by Shiv Sena workers after Kamra mocked Shinde, calling him a “traitor.” So far, 12 people, including Shiv Sena leader Rrahul Kanal, have been taken into judicial custody for the attack.

Since BMC elections are due, the civic body is currently helmed by an IAS officer, with the ruling coalition exerting influence over its operations. In response to the recent events, The Habitat Studio announced its decision to shut down indefinitely. The management clarified that they are not responsible for the views expressed by artists performing at their venue.

“We are shocked, worried, and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but the recent events have made us rethink how we get blamed and targeted every time, almost as if we are a proxy for the performer,” the studio’s statement read.

The management further stated that they would remain closed until they figure out a way to provide a platform for free expression without jeopardising their safety. Additionally, The Habitat Studio distanced itself from Kamra’s latest video, stating that it was not involved in its production and does not endorse the views expressed in it. The studio also issued a public apology to those who were offended by the comedian’s remarks. The controversy began when Kamra uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel featuring a performance in which he used a modified version of a song from the Bollywood film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, replacing the lyrics to take a dig at Eknath Shinde. The segment in which Kamra sang, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye” was met with cheers from the audience but left the ruling Shiv Sena furious.

IANS

Afghan women launch education campaign against 'ignorant' Taliban's ban
Assam Rifles celebrates 190th Raising Day
