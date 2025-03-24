Monitor agencies, groups offering free education, jobs: KSU to govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: The KSU has called on the state government to closely monitor agencies and groups exploiting children and youth from the state with promises of free education or jobs.

The KSU’s appeal follows a recent incident where two students from the state died of food poisoning in an illegal hostel run by a school in Mandya district in Karnataka.

Speaking with The Shillong Times on Sunday, KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah suggested that the government should create a portal for people planning to move outside the state for jobs or education purposes.

He stressed the need to monitor groups or agencies that take people outside for jobs or education purposes.

Thabah also referred to the investigative report by Tehelka in 2009, which revealed that over 1,600 students from the state had been taken to RSS-backed schools in Karnataka.

He argued that this was a process of “brainwashing” or “assimilation” to ensure students of Meghalaya forget their roots and culture and follow the religious beliefs of the RSS.

“We oppose any such attempts to brainwash our young students. Therefore, we stress that the government should monitor or take stock of such groups or organisations that come to the state with hidden agenda or ulterior motive,” he stated.

The KSU general secretary emphasized the need to ensure such incidents do not happen again.