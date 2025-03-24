Monday, March 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

KSU to approach CM, MPs with plea for VC’s removal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: The KSU is planning to seek support from the state’s political leaders to pressure the Centre to remove Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla from the NEHU campus.
KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah told The Shillong Times on Sunday that they will meet with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Cabinet ministers, the three parliamentarians from the state, and other political leaders who are concerned about the Centre’s adamant attitude and failure to take cognizance of the demand to remove the VC.
He was clear that the KSU would not allow the VC to enter the NEHU campus even if the Union Education Ministry was against it.
Thabah condemned the VC for making efforts to return to NEHU despite knowing that no one wants him back.
He recalled that even the Mawlai Town Dorbar had resolved to not allow the VC to enter the university campus.
He emphasized that the VC’s refusal to meet aggrieved students and resolve the non-teaching fraternity’s grievances led to an indefinite hunger strike last year.
The KSU general secretary urged the Centre to appoint someone else committed to restoring the university’s past glory.
Earlier, the NEHUSU and the KSU NEHU Unit had expressed concerns about the reluctance of senior professors of the university to take on the role of Acting Vice Chancellor.
NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun believes there is a hidden agenda behind Vice Chancellor PS Shukla’s actions and claims that he has violated recruitment norms.
The student bodies have also urged the university’s teaching and non-teaching fraternity to refrain from complying with any directives, orders, meetings, decisions, or instructions issued by the VC or the Registrar.

Previous article
Monitor agencies, groups offering free education, jobs: KSU to govt
Next article
Rain, hailstorm snap trees, electric wires across city
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Want railways but don’t want law-and-order problems: CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The MDA 2.0 Government seems to be caught between the devil and the...
MEGHALAYA

Rain, hailstorm snap trees, electric wires across city

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: Shillong and its neighbouring areas experienced heavy rain, hailstones, and wind on Sunday...
MEGHALAYA

Monitor agencies, groups offering free education, jobs: KSU to govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The KSU has called on the state government to closely monitor agencies and...
MEGHALAYA

Sutnga Elaka readies for fresh battle against illegal coke units

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The Sutnga Elaka in East Jaintia Hills stands on the edge of a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Want railways but don’t want law-and-order problems: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The MDA 2.0 Government...

Rain, hailstorm snap trees, electric wires across city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: Shillong and its neighbouring...

Monitor agencies, groups offering free education, jobs: KSU to govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The KSU has called...
Load more

Popular news

Want railways but don’t want law-and-order problems: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The MDA 2.0 Government...

Rain, hailstorm snap trees, electric wires across city

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: Shillong and its neighbouring...

Monitor agencies, groups offering free education, jobs: KSU to govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 23: The KSU has called...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge