By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: Two-year-old Jude Maynard Khyriem from Shillong has set a record by entering the Indian Book of Records 2025.

The young space genius who was born on March 26, 2022, has set a remarkable record by becoming the youngest person to answer the most questions on solar system and space.

Jude answered 76 questions on the solar system and space in 14 minutes and 43 seconds to set a new record.