MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS set to get new 150-bed critical care block

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS) will soon get a new critical care block that is expected to further enhance the institute’s capability to attend to a greater number of patients both from the state and outside.
Sources said that the block is coming up quite fast and work is progressing at a good pace.
The block is being constructed using prefabricated steel structure at a cost of Rs 120 crore and once completed, it will provide the state with much-needed relief in the fight against infectious diseases.
The block will have 150 beds with four operation theatres, 50 ICU beds, 25 HDU (high dependency units), Isolation wards and Radiology units, etc.
Initially, the critical care block project was expected to be completed by December last year but the project has missed its deadline.

Toddler enters record books
Tura civil groups ask CM to reconstitute consultative panel
