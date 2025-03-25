City resident’s body fished out of Umiam Lake

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: The body of a person who had jumped from Umiam Bridge on Sunday was retrieved by a team from the State Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency Services on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Pritish Deb, husband of Silanda Mylliemngap of Laban, Kench’s Trace, Shillong. He owns an electronics store at Laban Last Stop.

Police said investigations were ongoing and legal procedures were being finished but refused to speculate on why the deceased had taken his own life.