Tuesday, March 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

USTM chancellor out of jail after securing interim bail

By: Agencies

GUWAHATI, March 24: The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), who was arrested for allegedly promising students to allow unfair means in exams to score high marks.
Hoque was subsequently released from the Tezpur Central Jail.
Justice Mitali Thakuria granted interim bail to the petitioner with certain conditions, which include requiring Hoque’s full cooperation in the probe, mandatory appearance before the investigating officer when required, and strict prohibition on making any inducement, threat or promise to influence individuals acquainted with the case.
He was also asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with an additional surety of an equal amount.
The judge also noted that the petitioner had established a “strong ground for grant of bail, but for abundant caution it is felt just and proper to go through the case diary”.
The court fixed the next date of hearing and production of the case diary on April 9.
Hoque, who was lodged in Tezpur Central Jail since March 13, was released from prison after completion of formalities around 6.30 pm and left for Guwahati amid tight security. (PTI)

Previous article
City resident’s body fished out of Umiam Lake
Next article
HC reprieve for petitioner serving life in murder case
