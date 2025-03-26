Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of illegal coal have been detected in four districts of Meghalaya during an aerial survey, casting doubts on the state government’s claim of having cracked down on illegal coal mining and transportation.

Justice (retired) BP Katakey, who heads a committee appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya, told media persons on Tuesday that an area of about 740 sq. km was surveyed aerially based on the coordinates of the inventoried coal found earlier.

He said the aerial survey report has been submitted, and the purpose behind the exercise was to locate coal other than the inventoried quantity shifted to the designated depots of Coal India Limited (CIL). The coal found in the East Jaintia, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South Garo Hills districts during the survey was estimated to be a little more than 1.92 lakh MT beyond the inventoried coal.

The committee asked the authorities concerned to furnish certain clarifications.

Making it clear that coal found beyond the CIL’s designated depots is illegal, Justice Katakey said he has asked the DC, SP, and the departments concerned in the four districts to be vigilant about the availability of more coal than the 1.92 lakh MT surveyed. The one-man committee will now scrutinise the report, interpret and submit it before the high court.

He also said action has to be taken according to the MMDR Act, FIRs have to be registered, and the coal has to be seized and put to auction, subject to permission from the courts of law. He added that the entire sale proceedings will go to the state exchequer and not to the coal miners.

The aerial survey report will go into the interim report to be submitted by Justice Katakey before the High Court.

Responding to another allegation of illegal coal mining in South Garo Hills earlier, the committee advised the state government to issue a direction to the district’s Deputy Commissioner for physical verification of the allegations.

Scientific mining: 7 licences in pipeline

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday informed the one-man committee, headed by Justice Katakey, that four prospective licences have already been issued for scientific mining, while permission has been granted for four more.

Out of the eight prospective licences, three have received environmental clearance, and one has even begun operations. The remaining five are awaiting necessary environmental approvals.

Regarding illegal coke factories, the audit is still ongoing in some ferroalloy units, and compensation assessments have been conducted. However, the concerned units have been given an opportunity to respond, and a final decision has not yet been made. The concerned coke plants have been directed to submit their explanations by April 21.

Once submitted, the committee and the relevant department will review the responses and proceed with recovery actions accordingly.