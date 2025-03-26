Wednesday, March 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof PS Shukla, got another shocker on Tuesday as Shillong MP Dr Ricky A J Syngkon raised the imbroglio in Parliament and demanded the VC’s immediate removal on grounds of inefficiency and corruption.
Raising the matter during the zero-hour, the VPP MP said Prof Shukla, because of his conduct, has lost confidence of the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff.
The first central university in the entire Northeastern region is in disarray and the man responsible for this unprecedented situation is none other than the Vice Chancellor, who fled from the state in the face of widespread protest from all the students.
“I urge the concerned ministry to take up this issue seriously for the interest of the students, teachers and staff,” VPP MP Syngkon said.
The University is well-known not only for higher studies but also research, all of which have come to a standstill, he added.
Amid tensions, the agitating students and members of NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Teachers Association (NEHUTA) and other stakeholders had earlier announced that they would not allow Prof Shukla to enter the university.

Previous article
NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention
Next article
Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of illegal coal have been detected in...
MEGHALAYA

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted the CUET examination centres for many...
MEGHALAYA

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over the investment policy, the Meghalaya government has made a...
MEGHALAYA

Expert tells M’laya to focus its energy on data centres

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The Northeast has immense potential for economic growth, but unlocking it requires a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh...

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency...

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over...
Load more

Popular news

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh...

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency...

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge