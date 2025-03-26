VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof PS Shukla, got another shocker on Tuesday as Shillong MP Dr Ricky A J Syngkon raised the imbroglio in Parliament and demanded the VC’s immediate removal on grounds of inefficiency and corruption.

Raising the matter during the zero-hour, the VPP MP said Prof Shukla, because of his conduct, has lost confidence of the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff.

The first central university in the entire Northeastern region is in disarray and the man responsible for this unprecedented situation is none other than the Vice Chancellor, who fled from the state in the face of widespread protest from all the students.

“I urge the concerned ministry to take up this issue seriously for the interest of the students, teachers and staff,” VPP MP Syngkon said.

The University is well-known not only for higher studies but also research, all of which have come to a standstill, he added.

Amid tensions, the agitating students and members of NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), NEHU Teachers Association (NEHUTA) and other stakeholders had earlier announced that they would not allow Prof Shukla to enter the university.