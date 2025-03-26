Wednesday, March 26, 2025
USTM Chancellor meets Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Marcg 26: USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, recently arrested by Assam police over exam malpractice allegations, met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his residence on Wednesday.

Speaking after the meeting, Hoque said the CM had given him valuable advice, which he intended to follow. He declined to disclose further details but emphasized USTM’s high academic standing, noting it ranks among India’s top 200 universities.

Highlighting the institution’s vision, he aligned its growth with the Centre’s Act East policy, aiming for global recognition by 2030 and attracting ASEAN students.

