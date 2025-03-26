Wednesday, March 26, 2025
USTM hosts seminar on sociology of health, well-being

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, March 26: The Department of Sociology at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) organized a seminar cum Value-Added Course on the Sociology of Health & Well-being today at the NKC Auditorium.

The event featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Nayem Raja, Senior Consultant in the Department of Congenital Heart Surgery at Health City Hospital, and Dr. Mofida Khatun, Assistant Professor in the Department of Kayachikitsha at UHAN, IAMC.

Dr. Nayem Raja led the first session, focusing on essential life-saving skills, particularly in relation to cardiac emergencies. He also addressed common stigmas associated with various diseases.

The session provided valuable insights for both students and dignitaries, emphasizing practical applications. Students actively participated in voluntary demonstrations of basic life-saving techniques, enhancing their hands-on learning experience.

The second session, conducted by Dr. Mofida Khatun, highlighted Ayurveda as an alternative approach to well-being. She provided an overview of Ayurveda, elaborated on its fundamental practices for health enhancement, and emphasized the accessibility of Ayurvedic resources for holistic wellness.

The seminar commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Kughatoli V. Aye, Head of the Department of Sociology, setting the stage for an engaging and informative discussion on health and well-being.

