Amit Shah welcomes two more groups discarding separatism in J&K

By: Agencies

Srinagar, March 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that separatism is breathing its last in J&K as two more groups announced dissociation from separatism. “Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.

Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir,” the Home Minister wrote on ‘X’. Earlier this week, two groups, JK People’s Movement (JKPM) and Democratic Political Movement (DPM), announced dissociation from Hurriyat Conference.

Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi, chairman of DPM, was the Political Secretary of hardline separatist leader late Syed Ali Geelani. Mohammad Shahid Mir, chairman of JKPM, also announced denouncing separatism and dissociation from the Hurriyat Conference. Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi is the uncle of Yasir Reshi, former legislator and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Mohammad Shahid Mir, a resident of Poonch district, has been active on social media. He is the chairman of JKPM. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), an alliance of 26 political, social and religious organisations, was formed on March 9, 1993, as a united political front to give voice to the militant movement.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar was the first convener of the APHC-PoK when the alliance was established in 1993. Hurriyat Conference split into two main factions, the Mirwaiz and Geelani factions.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the founder and chairman of the Mirwaiz faction, and Masarat Alam Bhat is the interim chairman of the Geelani faction, who succeeded Syed Ali Geelani, the founder of the faction, after his death. Since August 5, 2019, when J&amp;K was divided into two UTs and Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated, the Hurriyat Conference has been virtually defunct.

