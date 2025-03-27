Thursday, March 27, 2025
Navigating complex geo–political landscape, India and Russia explore new frontiers of cooperation: EAM Jaishankar

By: Agencies

Moscow, March 27: India-Russia relationship continues to expand and deepen in the backdrop of a dynamic world order, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar stated on Thursday at the international conference ‘Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda’ hosted by Russian International Affairs Council in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the EAM stated that further enhancement of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia continues to be a shared foreign policy priority for both countries.

“Through every shift and realignment, India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and find new opportunities for mutual benefit, and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity. Our diplomatic engagements continue to be marked by frequent high level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms and a commitment to each other’s core interest,” said EAM Jaishankar.

In his remarks at the event, which was also addressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov virtually, the EAM mentioned that India-Russia bilateral ties are set to deepen further with skill and mobility partnership, and with stronger people-to-people ties.

Stressing that the era of multipolarity necessitates greater cooperation between both the nations, Jaishankar highlighted that in today’s rapidly revolving world order, India-Russia navigate a complex geo–political landscape.

“Let me reiterate that India immensely values its relationship with Russia. We remain committed to nurturing this deep friendship and exploring new frontiers of cooperation,” he said.

Emphasising that areas like energy, defence and civil nuclear cooperation have traditionally dominated the engagement, the minister highlighted that trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity and digital economy are emerging as new points of collaboration between both the nations.

On economic ties, EAM Jaishankar cited that investments by both sides in each other’s economy continue to grow as India and Russia have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

He further added that the participation in multilateral forums such as BRICS, SCO and G20, and collaborations at the United Nations and other international platforms underscores the comprehensive nature of cooperation between both nations.

“India-Russia also share deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people connections. Russian scholars and intellectuals have long shown interest in India’s spiritual and philosophical traditions. While Indian students, artists, and filmmakers have found inspiration in Russia’s literary and artistic heritage,” the EAM remarked.

IANS

