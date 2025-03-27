Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved key initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to enhance power reliability, operational efficiency, and financial stability.

The decisions include the appointment of an advanced metering infrastructure service provider for smart metering and major substation upgrades across the state.

Power Minister A.T. Mondol said the smart metering initiative, a crucial step toward reducing power losses and improving billing accuracy, faced delays due to legal hurdles. An initial bid was cancelled after a joint venture partner of one bidder was found blacklisted, a decision upheld by the High Court of Meghalaya.

A fresh tender was issued on January 15, 2024, attracting three bidders. One faced concerns over a previous blacklisting in Jharkhand, but the restriction was later lifted. However, as the bid validity period expired, all bidders were asked to extend their validity, except Adani Energy Solutions, which declined. Ultimately, the contract was awarded to a qualified bidder and approved by the Cabinet.

In response to the rising power demand, the government has sanctioned infrastructure upgrades, including enhancements to Shillong’s NEHU and Mawlai substations and the construction of a new substation at Mawlai Nongkwar.

In Tura, where peak demand has surged to 20 MW, the government has identified land for new substations at the Sericulture Office campus, near the BSF camp in Dhanakgiri, and in the MTC land at Dakopgre.

To ensure uninterrupted power for critical services, the Cabinet also approved a pilot project for dedicated power backup at Shillong Civil Hospital and Tura Civil Hospital. A 33/11 kV, 2×5 MVA substation will be built in Tura to support the hospital and surrounding areas.

Addressing public concerns over smart metering, Mondol said the government will release detailed FAQs and engage stakeholders to clear misconceptions. To reassure consumers, check meters, both smart and analog, will be installed in select locations to compare readings and dispel fears of inflated bills. He emphasised that judicious electricity use with smart meters could lead to lower bills.

The minister added that these initiatives align with the state’s goal of reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses. While losses have dropped from 35% to 17%, the government aims to bring them down to the national average of 12-13%.

Mondol said that with the RDSS scheme set for completion by March 31, 2026, the state remains committed to modernising power infrastructure and ensuring an efficient, reliable supply of electricity.