Med college on track, assures Ampareen

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Meghalaya’s much-anticipated Shillong Medical College is steadily progressing toward full operational status, with key legal and administrative hurdles now resolved, the government claims.

Chairing a meeting of the Governing Council of the Shillong Medical College Management Society on Wednesday, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh confirmed that preparations were on track ahead of an inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC), expected in April or early May.

Lyngdoh announced that one of the final obstacles—the takeover of the erstwhile Suraksha Sangma Center—had been cleared.

“There were legal challenges, but the state government won the case, giving us full control of the administrative block. The complex was officially handed over to the contractor on March 16, and work is progressing rapidly,” she stated.

The minister also reported that faculty recruitment was well underway.

“We recently advertised professor positions, and applications have started coming in. Our goal is to encourage a ghar wapasi among Meghalayan doctors, inviting them to return and contribute to this landmark institution,” she said.

To accommodate incoming faculty, the government has secured a building with 12 residential units.

Additionally, faculty assignments have already been allocated for key first-year subjects, including anatomy.

“It is crucial that all faculty members settle in quickly and coordinate with each other to ensure a seamless start to the academic year,” Lyngdoh noted.

A one-day departmental workshop is also in the pipeline to facilitate coordination across various academic disciplines and address any remaining gaps before the college welcomes its first batch of students.

With the NMC’s visit approaching, the government is making a final push to ensure all academic and infrastructural requirements are in place.

“We need to guarantee that essential facilities, such as a well-equipped library and technically sound lecture halls, are ready. Our technical team is closely monitoring these aspects,” the minister assured.

The Shillong Medical College Management Society has also formed dedicated committees to finalize admission procedures, fee structures, and eligibility criteria. “I expect a comprehensive report by the end of April, which will provide clarity on application processes and other key details,” Lyngdoh added.

She further stated that if all goes as planned, course advertisements are expected by June or July, paving the way for the college to enroll its first batch of students.

“We are at a critical juncture. The NMC inspection will be a decisive step, and we are doing everything necessary to ensure a smooth approval process,” she said.

Natl institute status for NEIGRIHMS

The state government is actively lobbying the Centre to grant NEIGRIHMS the status of a National Institute, a move that could significantly enhance its capabilities and infrastructure.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh confirmed the state’s efforts on Wednesday, stating that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is in direct discussions with the Union Government to secure this prestigious designation.

“It may not be within my direct purview to comment on NEIGRIHMS, but I can confirm that we are sincerely pursuing this matter with the Government of India,” Lyngdoh said.

According to her, if NEIGRIHMS attains National Institute status, it will not only reinforce its reputation as a center of excellence but also unlock expanded facilities, increased funding, and enhanced medical services.

The minister emphasized that upgrading NEIGRIHMS would go beyond strengthening critical care services. “We are looking at fully operationalizing an extensive oncology department, introducing state-of-the-art treatment options, and significantly upgrading medical infrastructure for the people of Meghalaya,” she said.

Lyngdoh added that the National Institute status would grant NEIGRIHMS access to greater financial and technical support, enabling the hospital to introduce cutting-edge healthcare technologies and specialist departments catering to the entire Northeast region.

She stressed that the government is not just advocating for incremental improvements but pushing for transformative changes that would make NEIGRIHMS one of the most advanced medical institutions in the country.

The State Government remains optimistic that the Centre will respond favorably, given NEIGRIHMS’ existing role as a premier medical institution in the Northeast.