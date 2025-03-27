Thursday, March 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NE’s artistic heritage takes centre stage as Craft Bazaar culminates

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Curtain came down on the two-day Craft Bazaar here on Wednesday, celebrating the rich artistic traditions of Northeast India.
Organised by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Shillong, the second day of the Craft Bazaar featured a unique heritage walk where students took to the ramp wearing artisans’ creations, offering visitors an immersive experience of the region’s cultural history and craftsmanship.
The valedictory ceremony was attended by Commissioner and Secretary of Commerce and Industries department, Sanjay Goyal, who underscored the significance of preserving traditional craftsmanship and supporting artisans through sustainable livelihood initiatives.
He lauded the event’s role in promoting local artisans and fostering a deeper appreciation for indigenous art in fashion.
“Events such as these act as catalysts for new initiatives,” Goyal stated, accentuating the need for better training, standardised marketing and improved packaging to expand artisans’ outreach.
He also touched upon the Vishwakarma scheme, which, he continued, has received 11,000 applications, aimed at providing skill development, short-term training and direct market linkages for artisans.
Encouraging artisans to become entrepreneurs, Goyal urged them to build sustainable businesses and mentor the next generation to ensure the continuity of traditional craftsmanship.
On the other hand, NIFT Shillong Director, Shankar Kumar Jha, expressed gratitude to the artisans, faculty, students and visitors for their contributions to the event’s success.
“As we conclude this year’s Craft Bazaar, I feel a deep sense of pride. We have not only showcased the artistic legacy of Northeast India but also created a bridge between artisans and consumers,” he said.
It may be mentioned that the Craft Bazaar featured a diverse range of handcrafted items, including textiles, pottery, musical instruments and jewellery, demonstrating the region’s immense artistic talent.

