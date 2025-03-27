Thursday, March 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

USTM chancellor calls on CM in Shillong after release from jail

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his residence on Wednesday, marking his first major public engagement since his release from jail.
Hoque, who was recently arrested by Assam Police in connection with exam malpractice allegations, described the meeting as significant, stating that the Chief Minister had offered him valuable advice. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of their discussion.
Emerging from a nearly month-long incarceration, Hoque shifted the focus to USTM’s academic achievements, emphasising the university’s strong standing in the national education landscape. He highlighted that USTM ranks among the top 200 universities in India, a distinction he believes reflects the institution’s dedication to excellence.
According to him, securing an ‘A’ grade accreditation is an arduous feat, particularly in the Northeast, making USTM’s accomplishment all the more remarkable.
Discussing the university’s future plans, Hoque reiterated his commitment to expanding its influence beyond national borders. He stressed that USTM’s long-term vision aligns with the Central Government’s Act East Policy, which aims to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations. By 2030, he envisions USTM evolving into a world-class institution, attracting students from ASEAN countries.
He pointed out that the Northeast’s geographical proximity to these nations offers a strategic advantage, positioning USTM as an academic bridge between India and its eastern neighbours.
While the specifics of Hoque’s meeting with the Chief Minister remain undisclosed, his public remarks signal a determined focus on USTM’s aspirations and future growth.

Previous article
NE’s artistic heritage takes centre stage as Craft Bazaar culminates
Next article
Police Reserve to be shifted to NST in decongestion bid
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

There were legal challenges, but the state government won the case, giving us full control of the...
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved key initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector...
MEGHALAYA

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report for the year ending...
REGIONAL

Police personnel try to stop journalists staging a protest against the arrest of reporter Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, outside Guwahati Press Club, on Wednesday

Police personnel try to stop journalists staging a protest against the arrest of reporter Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, outside Guwahati...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
There were legal challenges, but the state government...

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on...

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor...
Load more

Popular news

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
There were legal challenges, but the state government...

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on...

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge