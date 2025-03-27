USTM chancellor calls on CM in Shillong after release from jail

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his residence on Wednesday, marking his first major public engagement since his release from jail.

Hoque, who was recently arrested by Assam Police in connection with exam malpractice allegations, described the meeting as significant, stating that the Chief Minister had offered him valuable advice. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of their discussion.

Emerging from a nearly month-long incarceration, Hoque shifted the focus to USTM’s academic achievements, emphasising the university’s strong standing in the national education landscape. He highlighted that USTM ranks among the top 200 universities in India, a distinction he believes reflects the institution’s dedication to excellence.

According to him, securing an ‘A’ grade accreditation is an arduous feat, particularly in the Northeast, making USTM’s accomplishment all the more remarkable.

Discussing the university’s future plans, Hoque reiterated his commitment to expanding its influence beyond national borders. He stressed that USTM’s long-term vision aligns with the Central Government’s Act East Policy, which aims to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations. By 2030, he envisions USTM evolving into a world-class institution, attracting students from ASEAN countries.

He pointed out that the Northeast’s geographical proximity to these nations offers a strategic advantage, positioning USTM as an academic bridge between India and its eastern neighbours.

While the specifics of Hoque’s meeting with the Chief Minister remain undisclosed, his public remarks signal a determined focus on USTM’s aspirations and future growth.