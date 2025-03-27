Thursday, March 27, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Prachand Prahaar’, Army’s tri-service multi-domain warfare exercise in Arunachal Pradesh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, March 27: In a powerful demonstration of joint operational capability, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted a highly effective and important ‘Integrated Multi-Domain Exercise’.

This Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise was held in the Eastern Theatre, deep in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the officials, the exercise, named ‘Exercise Prachand Prahaar’, was held from March 25 to 27.

The exercise brought together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other elements of the Indian Armed Forces in a synergised combat drill designed to simulate future warfare. The exercise was carried out under the aegis of the Eastern Command, showcasing the seamless integration of advanced surveillance, strike capabilities, and multi-domain operational planning.

Cutting-edge platforms such as long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets were employed to achieve total situational awareness and rapid target engagement, the officials said.

Once simulated targets were identified, they were swiftly neutralised through coordinated strikes using fighter aircraft, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and armed helicopters — all executed in an electronically contested environment that simulated modern battlefield conditions, officials added.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, reviewed the exercise and commended the troops for their operational excellence and high degree of professionalism.

This integrated tri-service drill builds on the momentum of ‘Exercise Poorvi Prahar’ held in November 2024, which focused primarily on the integrated application of aviation assets. Exercise Prachand Prahaar has now taken that concept further by validating a fully integrated approach to surveillance, command and control, and precision firepower across the three services, said the officials.

The exercise stands as a testament to the Indian Armed Forces’ growing emphasis on jointness, technological superiority, and readiness to tackle multi-domain threats. It reinforces India’s resolve to deter and, if necessary, decisively respond to any emerging security challenge along its strategic frontiers.

IANS

Previous article
India pips Sri Lanka to become world’s 2nd-largest tea exporter
Next article
Manipur Police arrest six militants, three smugglers, seize drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore

Related articles

Environment

Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Guwahati, March 27: A long-term conservation project that aims to facilitate sustainable livelihood and participatory conservation models, monitoring...
Environment

Eco Talk: Global expert focuses on use of datasets from long-term monitoring for conservation

Guwahati, March 26: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as part of its comprehensive outreach programme, WeForNature, successfully hosted...
NATIONAL

Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

Bhopal, March 27: The disappearance of a tiger cub from Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has once again brought...
NATIONAL

Manipur Police arrest six militants, three smugglers, seize drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore

Imphal, March 27: The Manipur Police have arrested six militants of different outfits and seized a cache of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 27: A long-term conservation project that aims...

Eco Talk: Global expert focuses on use of datasets from long-term monitoring for conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 26: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as...

Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 27: The disappearance of a tiger cub...
Load more

Popular news

Stakeholders consulted for sustainable livelihoods, wild cats conservation in Dampa landscape

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 27: A long-term conservation project that aims...

Eco Talk: Global expert focuses on use of datasets from long-term monitoring for conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 26: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, as...

Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 27: The disappearance of a tiger cub...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge