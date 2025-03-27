Thursday, March 27, 2025
Manipur Police arrest six militants, three smugglers, seize drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore

By: Agencies

Imphal, March 27: The Manipur Police have arrested six militants of different outfits and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said here on Thursday. The police also seized drugs worth Rs 3.15 crore and arrested three smugglers, the officials said.

A police official said that two cadres of the proscribed outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from Imphal West district on Wednesday night. Two more militants of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (Pro) outfit and an active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from Imphal East district.

The police also arrested a militant of the Koireng-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) from Tengnoupal district. The arrested militants were involved in abduction, forcible collection of money from traders, officials, contractors, and issuing threat notices to people. Several two-wheelers, mobile sets, sharp-edged weapons, incriminating documents and various other materials were recovered from the militants.

Manipur Police arrested three drug peddlers from Imphal East district and recovered 10.5 kg of heroin valued at Rs 3.15 crore from their possession. The drugs, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, were contained in 880 soap cases.

A car in which the smugglers were travelling was also seized. Manipur has around 400 km of unfenced border with Myanmar. The police also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including AK series rifles and Self-Loading Rifles, from Imphal East and Kakching districts.

On Wednesday, five militants were arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized in Manipur. The militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (Koireng faction) were identified as Thongam Ronaldo Singh (26) and Khuraijam Micheal Singh (28). Manipur Police arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in the transportation of drugs along National Highway-02 (Imphal to Senapati district) in Imphal West district on Tuesday night. Police recovered 5.5 kg of heroin valued at Rs two crore from their possession.

IANS

‘Prachand Prahaar’, Army’s tri-service multi-domain warfare exercise in Arunachal Pradesh
Tiger cub disappears in MP’s Panna Reserve, authority says ‘natural’

