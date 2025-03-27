Thursday, March 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Prof Sungoh takes charge as Pro-VC

By: Bureau

SHILLONG/TURA, March 26: After showing hesitation initially, Prof Sherwin M Sungoh has finally assumed charge as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), after her appointment in November last year.
She accepted the position on March 21 in deference to directives from the Ministry of Education and requests from state government officials. Initially, she refrained from taking the responsibility due to prevailing unrest in the university and in solidarity with the students who were on a hunger strike.
The absence of Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla from the headquarters since March 3, 2025 has affected the university’s functioning, particularly in academic, financial and administrative matters. While routine operations have continued under the effective management of the statutory officers, many crucial decisions remained pending.
Realising the need to restore stability and ensure that students’ academic futures are not compromised, the Ministry of Education had contacted Prof Sungoh on March 20 and 21, urging her to take charge in the interest of the university. After discussions with state government officials, who also emphasised the importance of her leadership at this critical juncture, Prof Sungoh decided to take charge as Pro-Vice Chancellor and informed the Ministry of Education.
In accordance with the provisions of the University Statute (Statute 2A(5)(i)), she stated that she will discharge the duties of the office of the Vice Chancellor until Prof Shukla resumes his responsibilities. She is fully empowered to function as the Vice Chancellor.
Prof Sungoh expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Meghalaya government and the two Lok Sabha members from the state for their concern regarding the crisis at NEHU.
She acknowledged the collective efforts of senior faculty members and officials, including Prof Nirmalendu Saha (senior-most professor), Prof S Umdor (Controller of Examinations in-charge and finance officer), and B Rynjah (Registrar in-charge), who all have worked very hard to ensure the continuity of university operations over the past five months.
Prof Sungoh called upon all stakeholders of NEHU to come together and extend their cooperation in stabilising the university. She reaffirmed her commitment to prioritise the welfare of students and the well-being of the institution during this challenging period.
Prof Fameline Marak new NEHU Tura Campus Pro-VC
Meanwhile, the NEHU Tura Campus announced the joining of Prof Fameline K Marak as the new Pro-Vice Chancellor, with effect from March 26. A formal joining ceremony was held today at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
Professor Marak is recognised as one of the senior-most professors at NEHU, Tura Campus, having contributed significantly to the academic community since joining the Department of Garo on June 1, 1996, stated the university. With her extensive experience and commitment to education, she has played a pivotal role in advancing the study of Garo culture and language, making her a respected leader among faculty and students alike.
In her new capacity as Pro-VC, Prof Marak is expected to enrich the academic framework of NEHU, Tura Campus, with a focus on enhancing research opportunities, interdisciplinary collaboration, and community engagement.

