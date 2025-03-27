Thursday, March 27, 2025
NEHUTA raps joining of new Pro-VCs in Shillong, Tura

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the appointment and subsequent joining of two Pro Vice-Chancellors — Prof SM Sungoh in Shillong and Prof Familine K Marak at the Tura campus — calling the action by Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla illegitimate.
NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma, in a statement, reiterated that these appointments had been outrightly rejected in November 2024, and their stance remains unchanged.
According to Kma, Prof. Shukla proceeded on Earned Leave starting November 15, 2024, following the advice of the Director of Higher Education, Government of India. This leave was extended until March 2, 2025.
However, since then, he has yet to physically return to duty at the NEHU headquarters in Shillong.
“This constitutes 131 consecutive days of absence from duty at the NEHU headquarters. Furthermore, the Inquiry Committee Report regarding Prof. Shukla’s conduct has yet to be announced by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Consequently, he has not been exonerated from the serious charges against him,” Kma stated.
He added that despite widespread objections to Prof Shukla’s continuation as Vice-Chancellor, even Shillong MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon raised the issue of his removal in Parliament.
“It is deeply concerning that some individuals continue to support Prof Shukla and legitimise his actions, which violate the NEHU Act, Statutes, and Government of India regulations. His tenure has been marked by evident anti-tribal and anti-Meghalaya stances,” Kma remarked.
Meanwhile, NEHUTA has expressed grave concern over the absence of a Vice-Chancellor at NEHU since March 6, leaving the university without leadership.
During its General Body Meeting (GBM), NEHUTA, along with NEHUNSA and NEHUSU, approached senior professors as per the seniority list to assume the role of Acting Vice-Chancellor. However, four senior professors declined, making Prof SM Sungoh the next available senior-most professor.
Following detailed discussions in the GBM, members resolved that the appointment of the Pro Vice-Chancellors, based on notifications issued by the Assistant Registrar (Planning) on November 13, 2024, and later by Omkar Singh on November 14, 2024, was unacceptable. The Executive Council meeting where these appointments were discussed lacked the required quorum, rendering the decisions invalid.
Kma emphasised that Prof Shukla, who had been absent from NEHU headquarters, failed to follow the proper procedures outlined in NEHU Statute 3. Despite citing Statute 3 in the appointment letters, he did not adhere to its directives, making his actions ultra vires (beyond legal authority).
Additionally, Kma pointed out that Omkar Singh, who issued one of the appointment letters, had been on leave since November 3, 2024, and had not returned to duty at the NEHU headquarters in Shillong.
Furthermore, actions taken by Prof Shukla and Omkar Singh while on leave and absent from NEHU headquarters were declared null and void by the Acting Vice-Chancellor on November 23, 2024.
In light of these developments, and with Prof SM Sungoh now being the next available senior-most professor in the seniority list, the GBM of NEHUTA unanimously resolved to request Prof Sungoh to assume the role of Acting Vice-Chancellor by invoking NEHU Statute 2 (A) (5) (i).

MEGHALAYA

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

There were legal challenges, but the state government won the case, giving us full control of the...
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved key initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector...
MEGHALAYA

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report for the year ending...
REGIONAL

Police personnel try to stop journalists staging a protest against the arrest of reporter Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, outside Guwahati Press Club, on Wednesday

Police personnel try to stop journalists staging a protest against the arrest of reporter Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, outside Guwahati...

