Friday, March 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Investors eye hospitality, health, IT sectors in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Curtain down on 7th Act East Business Show

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: With Germany already committed to investing in Meghalaya, the 7th Act East Business Show has further strengthened economic collaborations, positioning the state as an attractive investment destination across multiple sectors. Delegates from 14 countries expressed keen interest in investing in key industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and Information Technology (IT).
The three-day business show concluded on Thursday with discussions on tourism, travel, and hospitality.
The German delegation also held a separate meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister, expressing optimism about future investments and collaborations. Earlier, German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, had visited the iconic living root bridges, appreciating the region’s natural beauty.
The participating countries included Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Armenia, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, USA, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, and Thailand.
The valedictory event featured a keynote address by Cyril VD Diengdoh, Director of Tourism, who outlined upcoming tourism projects in Meghalaya and highlighted why the state is a promising investment destination.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, in his speech, emphasised Meghalaya’s growing prominence as a tourist hub, citing a survey by Sky Scanner that ranked Shillong as the most favored destination for Indian travelers in 2025.
He stressed the importance of balancing high-value and low-value tourism to ensure Meghalaya expands its market reach while maintaining sustainable growth. Additionally, he highlighted the state’s emergence as a center for medical tourism, attracting patients and attendants from Bangladesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and other parts of India.
“Tourism is now the third-largest driver of Meghalaya’s economy, contributing to its projected growth toward a USD 10 billion economy. Shillong’s success and Meghalaya’s growth will benefit not just the state but the entire country. Given our cultural ties with much of South Asia, we have a unique opportunity for further expansion,” he stated.
Lyngdoh also underscored Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage, noting that the Northeast hosts the highest number of indigenous communities in India. He invited visitors to explore Meghalaya’s villages, where traditional practices in textiles, animal husbandry, and cultural preservation remain deeply rooted.
Encouraging stakeholders and tourists to extend their stay or return to Meghalaya, he said, “The state has undergone significant transformations, and we want these changes to help Meghalaya and Shillong reach their full potential.”

Previous article
CAG report reveals illegal appointments in KHADC

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CAG report reveals illegal appointments in KHADC

These appointments were made solely based on the EC’s approval, bypassing the required selection process. As a...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya reports 20% dip in drug addiction rate

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: Meghalaya has recorded a 20% reduction in the drug addiction rate. The decline has...
MEGHALAYA

Umiam dam dilemma: Govt looks for long-term solution

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: The Meghalaya government is actively deliberating on the future of the Umiam Bridge...
MEGHALAYA

MPCC leaders meet top brass to discuss party’s revival in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) top leadership on Thursday met with the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CAG report reveals illegal appointments in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
These appointments were made solely based on the...

M’laya reports 20% dip in drug addiction rate

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: Meghalaya has recorded a...

Umiam dam dilemma: Govt looks for long-term solution

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: The Meghalaya government is...
Load more

Popular news

CAG report reveals illegal appointments in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
These appointments were made solely based on the...

M’laya reports 20% dip in drug addiction rate

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: Meghalaya has recorded a...

Umiam dam dilemma: Govt looks for long-term solution

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 27: The Meghalaya government is...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge