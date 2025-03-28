Investors eye hospitality, health, IT sectors in state

Curtain down on 7th Act East Business Show

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: With Germany already committed to investing in Meghalaya, the 7th Act East Business Show has further strengthened economic collaborations, positioning the state as an attractive investment destination across multiple sectors. Delegates from 14 countries expressed keen interest in investing in key industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and Information Technology (IT).

The three-day business show concluded on Thursday with discussions on tourism, travel, and hospitality.

The German delegation also held a separate meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister, expressing optimism about future investments and collaborations. Earlier, German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, had visited the iconic living root bridges, appreciating the region’s natural beauty.

The participating countries included Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Armenia, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, USA, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, and Thailand.

The valedictory event featured a keynote address by Cyril VD Diengdoh, Director of Tourism, who outlined upcoming tourism projects in Meghalaya and highlighted why the state is a promising investment destination.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, in his speech, emphasised Meghalaya’s growing prominence as a tourist hub, citing a survey by Sky Scanner that ranked Shillong as the most favored destination for Indian travelers in 2025.

He stressed the importance of balancing high-value and low-value tourism to ensure Meghalaya expands its market reach while maintaining sustainable growth. Additionally, he highlighted the state’s emergence as a center for medical tourism, attracting patients and attendants from Bangladesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and other parts of India.

“Tourism is now the third-largest driver of Meghalaya’s economy, contributing to its projected growth toward a USD 10 billion economy. Shillong’s success and Meghalaya’s growth will benefit not just the state but the entire country. Given our cultural ties with much of South Asia, we have a unique opportunity for further expansion,” he stated.

Lyngdoh also underscored Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage, noting that the Northeast hosts the highest number of indigenous communities in India. He invited visitors to explore Meghalaya’s villages, where traditional practices in textiles, animal husbandry, and cultural preservation remain deeply rooted.

Encouraging stakeholders and tourists to extend their stay or return to Meghalaya, he said, “The state has undergone significant transformations, and we want these changes to help Meghalaya and Shillong reach their full potential.”