Friday, March 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CAG report reveals illegal appointments in KHADC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

These appointments were made solely based on the EC’s approval, bypassing the required selection process. As a result, deserving candidates were denied a fair opportunity

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report for the financial year ending March 31, 2020, has flagged irregularities in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) recruitment process. The report revealed that the Council made eight direct appointments to various posts without following recruitment rules, issuing advertisements, or conducting competitive examinations.
The report, tabled on Wednesday during the Council’s budget session, cited the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Service Rules, 1961, which govern staff appointments and promotions. According to Rule 3 of these service rules, recruitment for all classes of services and staff must be conducted through advertisements, followed by competitive exams, oral examinations, or interviews.
However, after reviewing records, the CAG found that KHADC appointed eight individuals to various roles between 2019 and 2020 without following these procedures. Additionally, these vacancies were never publicly advertised.
The eight appointees include Barijied Khyllep – Lower Division Assistant (LDA), appointed on April 18, 2019; Collin Bakhraw L Mawphlang – Peon, appointed on May 1, 2019; Andrew Khongwir – Plantation Chowkidar (PC), appointed on May 9, 2019; Trairistar D War and Donborlang Dkhar – Assistant Foresters (AF), appointed on May 13, 2019; Jayden Kharnonglong, Ardonald RK Nongrang and Bankerlang Suting – Sectional Assistants (SA), appointed on August 6, 2019, November 4, 2019, and February 3, 2020, respectively
The CAG report noted that these appointments were made solely based on the Executive Committee’s approval, bypassing the required selection process. As a result, deserving candidates were denied a fair opportunity.
In August 2023, the Council defended its actions, stating that the appointments were made to fill vacancies and had been approved by the Chief Executive Member.
However, the CAG rejected this justification, emphasizing that Rule 3 of Chapter III in the General Rules mandates that all recruitment — except in cases of compassionate appointments or invalid pension claims — must follow advertisements and competitive selection procedures.
The report concluded that bypassing these recruitment policies increases the risk of favoritism in hiring. It recommended that the KHADC strictly adhere to established recruitment rules to ensure fair competition and the selection of qualified candidates.

M’laya reports 20% dip in drug addiction rate
Investors eye hospitality, health, IT sectors in state

