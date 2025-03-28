KHADC Opp questions EC on plantation revival plans

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday questioned whether the Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) has any concrete plans to protect and revive the Council’s plantations.

During Question Hour on the second day of the council’s budget session, NPP MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the KHADC’s plantations, noting that many have turned barren.

Kharpuri, a former Executive Member in charge of the Forest Department, pointed out that these plantations had lost their tree cover.

“I would like to know what the current EC’s policy is for restoring or reviving these plantations that have become barren,” she stated.

In response, KHADC CEM Shemborlang Rynjah, who oversees the Forest Department, assured that restoring the council’s plantations is a priority.

He stated that discussions would be held on the necessary steps for revival and that the EC would not hesitate to seek state government or Centre’s assistance for the same.

The EC also plans to protect forest areas under various Himas and Dorbar Shnongs, particularly those near critical water bodies and catchment areas, Rynjah added.

He further mentioned that once the plantations are revived, the KHADC would explore strategies to generate revenue from forest and non-forest products.

The CEM also responded positively to a suggestion from independent MDC Ricky Shullai to lease out plantations to local youth, an initiative that could boost revenue and create employment opportunities.

It is noteworthy that the KHADC oversees 13 plantations covering 3,300.53 hectares of forest land.

Earlier, in response to a query from Nongpoh NPP MDC Rona Khymdeit about the status of the Umjangei plantation near Saiden village, Rynjah clarified that it is part of the Lumshami plantation, covering approximately 450 hectares.

He highlighted the need for boundary wall construction and GPS mapping, noting that the current forest cover in this plantation is only around 13 per cent.

In a follow-up response, the CEM informed that six staff members from the KHADC’s Forest Department, including Deputy Rangers, assistant foresters and forest guards, have been assigned to manage the plantation.