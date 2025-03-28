Concern in KHADC over illegal toll gates

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday urged the VPP-led Executive Committee (EC) to address the ongoing allegations regarding the council’s involvement in the collection of money from alleged illegal toll gates.

“We would like the EC to take action if any illegal toll gates are operating, as has been claimed,” said Leader of the Opposition, Titostarwell Chyne, during the Question Hour on the second day of the council’s budget session.

Chyne pointed out that the toll gate issue is a longstanding one, with periodic allegations about illegal collections at the KHADC toll gates, some of which have been reported in the media.

He also mentioned that one of the groups recently met the KHADC’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang Rynjah, to voice their concerns about the presence of illegal toll gates.

The Opposition Leader called on the new EC to set the rates for toll collections and ensure that lessees do not charge beyond the amounts fixed by the council.

“We have received complaints that lessees are charging more than what is set by the council,” Chyne stated.

He emphasized the need for system reforms, adding that he would not want to see media reports again suggesting the council’s involvement in illegal toll collections.

“We need to understand that allegations of illegal involvement affect the image of all 29 MDCs. We cannot allow our image to be tarnished in the public eye,” he stressed.

Echoing similar concerns, independent MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Lurshai Kharbani, revealed that he had received complaints about numerous illegal toll gates in his constituency. He alleged that many of these toll gates only operate at night to extort money from vehicles.

Kharbani expressed worry that these illegal collections contribute to revenue leakage from the council. “We need to stop this, as it indirectly impacts the council’s exchequer,” he added.

In response, the Executive Member in charge of Revenue Collection and Enforcement, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, said the EC has not yet received any formal complaints regarding the existence of illegal toll gates within the council’s jurisdiction. However, he assured that the EC would take appropriate action if such gates were found.

Lyngdoh also said the council collected Rs 26 lakh in revenue from 16 toll gates during the current fiscal year (2024-2025).

He mentioned that the lease agreements for seven of these toll gates would expire on March 31, and the EC would review the applications before renewing any leases.

In response to a supplementary question, Lyngdoh outlined the council’s fixed toll rates: Rs 500 for heavy commercial vehicles, Rs 300 for medium commercial vehicles, and Rs 100 for small commercial vehicles.

Additionally, he noted that the council manages four check gates: two in the Ri-Bhoi and two in the East Khasi Hills district.

The check gate at Umiam Industrial Estate has been leased to W. Ryntathiang, while the check gate at Lum Nongrim, Umling, has been leased to S. Surong.

The check gate at Mawryngkneng-Mawkhanu has been leased to Shemphang Kharsati, and the check gate at Majai has been leased to Sita Thangkhiew.