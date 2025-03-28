Friday, March 28, 2025
Meghalaya to introduce QR code on liquor sale

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Mar 28: Meghalaya Government will introduce the use of QR Code  on liquor being sold in the State in the next two months. A meeting was held on Friday to discuss about the implementation of the new system

The Commissioner and Secretary, Matsiewdor War Nongbri informed that with this move, there will be end-to-end tracking of the IMFL right from the time of manufacturing till the time it is bought by the consumers.

“So, we will be able to track right from A to Z, what exactly happens to the materials are being manufactured, being sold, being distributed and being bought by the consumer,” Nongbri said.

