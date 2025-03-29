Saturday, March 29, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Manipur, no casualties reported

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Imphal, March 29:  A mild quake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, shook Manipur’s Noney district and adjoining areas on Saturday, officials said. State’s Disaster Management officials said that there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the tremor struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. Saturday’s tremor is the second earthquake in the mountainous northeastern state within 20 hours.

On Friday evening, a similar mild tremor, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, struck the state’s Chandel district and adjoining areas, which shares a border with Myanmar. On March 5, two consecutive earthquakes, including one of 5.7 magnitude, jolted Manipur’s Kamjong district and adjoining northeastern states.

There has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property due to the two earthquakes. Manipur shares around 400 international borders with Myanmar, where a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday, causing massive destruction of various properties and houses and killing a large number of people.

Some northeastern states, which share 1643 km borders with Myanmar, also felt this transboundary earthquake and aftershocks on Friday. On Friday afternoon, a mild quake of 4.0 magnitude hit Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district and adjoining areas.

However, there was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. On Thursday (March 27), another mild quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Bichom district and adjoining areas, but there was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

Earthquakes are reasonably common in the mountainous northeastern region, comprising eight states, since the region falls in the sixth most earthquake-prone region in the world. Analysis of the NCS data found that more than one quake every week hit a northeastern state, with most tremors measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

Consecutive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya, have kept the authorities worried and forced public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.

IANS

Previous article
Death toll rises to 1,644 following powerful earthquake in Myanmar
Next article
Maoist stronghold Chhattisgarh recorded 267 violent incidents in 2024: Data

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

First look of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ released

Chennai, Mar 29: Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released the first look of director Mu Muran’s much-awaited action...
INTERNATIONAL

India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

New Delhi, March 29: In a bid to expand their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, India...
NATIONAL

South Korea: Thousands hold rallies in Seoul for, against Yoon’s impeachment

Seoul, March 29: Tens of thousands of people staged rallies in South Korea's Seoul on Saturday, either demanding...
NATIONAL

India aims Rs 3 lakh cr in defence production by 2029 with Rs 50,000 cr in exports

New Delhi, March 29: The government on Saturday said it aims to achieve Rs 3 lakh crore in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

First look of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ released

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chennai, Mar 29: Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released...

India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: In a bid to expand...

South Korea: Thousands hold rallies in Seoul for, against Yoon’s impeachment

NATIONAL 0
Seoul, March 29: Tens of thousands of people staged...
Load more

Popular news

First look of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ released

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chennai, Mar 29: Actor Mohan Ravi on Saturday released...

India, US agree to finalise first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 29: In a bid to expand...

South Korea: Thousands hold rallies in Seoul for, against Yoon’s impeachment

NATIONAL 0
Seoul, March 29: Tens of thousands of people staged...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge