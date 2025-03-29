Assam CM attends passing-out parade of 70 DSP probationers at NEPA

Guwahati, March 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said strong measures taken by Assam Police against crimes and criminals have led to a substantial decline in crime rates over the past few years, paving the way for smooth governance in the state.

Speaking at the Dikshant Parade of 70 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) probationers at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) at Umsaw in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, Sarma said since assuming office, the incumbent Assam government has adopted a decisive goal to transform the state, where crimes are curbed and citizens can actively contribute to the state’s progress.

The chief minister said that in coordination with the commitment of the government for a crime-free and drug-free state, Assam Police has been dealing with all forms of crime and their manifestations.

“It is heartening that the police force has adopted a firm stance against criminals thereby sending a strong message that there is no place of disruption in the state,” he said.

Among the 70 officers who graduated during the passing-out parade, 62 are from Assam, while eight are from Mizoram. The batch includes 20 women and 50 men.

The ceremony was also attended by Assam minister Ashok Singhal, Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, NEPA director Danesh Rana, high-ranking officials from Meghalaya and Assam and other dignitaries.

Addressing the probationers, Sarma said DSPs play an important role in ground-level leadership for the rank and file of police besides maintaining law and order.

He asked the police officers to uphold the highest standard of professional excellence, integrity and honesty, which would help them in meeting the expectations of the society, the government and the people they represent.

The chief minister further said the rigorous training undertaken at the NEPA would help the officers to become professionally competent to face myriad challenges.

Sarma extended his gratitude to NEPA director Danesh Rana, the indoor and outdoor faculty members and the entire NEPA fraternity for their dedication in shaping the future of policing.

Appreciating the role of the Assam Police, Sarma said that the crime rate per lakh population in the state has significantly dropped from 349 in 2020 to 139 in 2024.

“The charge-sheet rate has surged from 47.8 per cent to 66.7 per cent, while the conviction rate has increased to 22.9 per cent in 2024,” he said.

“Crimes against women have declined from 26,352 cases in 2020 to 5,555 in 2024. Stringent action against child marriage offenders have led to a substantial rise in case registrations, from 138 cases in 2020 to 5,498 cases in 2023,” he said.

Sarma also informed that an unwavering crackdown on drug trafficking by the Assam Police since 2020 has led to seizure of drugs worth Rs 2,885 crore, while over a thousand bighas of cannabis and opium cultivation have been destroyed.

“In 2024 alone, Assam Police registered 3323 drug related cases, underscoring its firm stand against narcotics,” he said.