Saturday, March 29, 2025
Centre approves Rs 1186 cr for 4-laning of NH-37 between Silchar, Jiribam

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, March 28: The central government has approved Rs 1186.20 crore for the four-laning of a 13-km stretch of National Highway (NH)-37 from Silchar (near Budha Nagar) in Assam to Jiribam in Manipur.

“This corridor will significantly enhance connectivity between Meghalaya, Assam and Manipur by linking Imphal through the Jiribam-Silchar-Ratacherra-Kalain-Jowai-Shillong route on NH-37, providing seamless access to Manipur’s capital,” Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said in a social media post on Friday.

“The proposed greenfield alignment will improve access for settlements along the existing road, fostering economic activities and facilitating better connectivity to healthcare, education, and marketplaces. This infrastructural upgrade will also strengthen social linkages and enhance travel efficiency,” Gadkari said.

“Moreover, the project is expected to generate new economic and employment opportunities by providing improved access to markets, production centres and other hubs of economic activity, thereby boosting the region’s overall development and prosperity,” the Union minister said.

Replying to a query on the current status of national highway projects in the Northeast, Gadkari had informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that all under-construction NH projects in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura were scheduled to be completed by 2028.

