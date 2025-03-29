Saturday, March 29, 2025
Earthquake leaves 10 dead, 101 missing in Bangkok

By: Agencies

Bangkok, March 29: Ten people were dead, 16 were injured, and 101 others remained missing in the capital, Bangkok, Thai authorities said on Saturday after a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar, sending strong tremors across Thailand.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), emergency disaster areas have been declared in Bangkok and two other provinces, with authorities conducting structural safety assessments and damage surveys across the affected regions.

Phasakorn Boonyalak, director general of the DDPM, said 14 provinces have reported damage following the earthquake that rocked central Myanmar on Friday afternoon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tremors were felt in 57 provinces, particularly in Bangkok, prompting mass evacuations from office buildings, residential complexes, and convention centers as people gathered on the streets and in parks as temporary shelters. The earthquake disrupted multiple subway and Skytrain services in Bangkok, bringing traffic to a standstill. Most train services resumed normal operations by Saturday morning.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said during a meeting for earthquake disaster updates and relief measures on Saturday that the earthquake situation has stabilised, with aftershock intensity gradually weakening.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar, at least 1,002 were killed, 2,376 were injured, and 30 remained missing, according to the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council on Saturday. Rescue efforts have intensified in Myanmar despite severe disruptions to transportation and communication networks.

The quake, which originated near Sagaing, triggered 12 aftershocks ranging from 2.8 to 7.5 in magnitude, further worsening conditions in the affected areas. The devastation has been widespread, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

As authorities and rescue teams work around the clock to assist those impacted by the disaster, Myanmar faces the daunting task of recovering from one of its most powerful earthquakes in recent history.

