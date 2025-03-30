CM bats for greater financial inclusion, improved banking access in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has highlighted the urgent need for greater financial inclusion and improved banking access in Meghalaya, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of HDFC Bank’s 25th branch in the state at Tura, West Garo Hills, the chief minister underscored the critical role of financial institutions in empowering entrepreneurs, small businesses, farmers and the youths.

Addressing the gathering, Conrad urged banks to enhance credit accessibility and promote financial literacy among citizens.

He then emphasised that an informed population is better equipped to utilise banking services effectively, strengthening Meghalaya’s economic foundation.

The chief minister also called for collaboration between financial institutions and the government to extend banking services to even the most remote areas of Meghalaya. Acknowledging the infrastructural and logistical challenges faced by banks in rural regions, he assured full government support in overcoming these hurdles.

The inauguration ceremony, which marks a significant step in expanding banking infrastructure in the state, was attended by former MP Agatha K. Sangma, Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma, Shillong Municipal Board CEO Rikse R. Marak, and St. Mary’s School Principal Father Thomas John.

Meanwhile, the chief minister commended HDFC Bank for its commitment to strengthening financial services in the Garo Hills and expressed confidence that the new branch would contribute to the region’s economic growth.

Agatha, on the other hand, congratulated HDFC Bank on its expansion, expressing hope that the new branch would enhance financial services and create employment opportunities.

CP Marak, retired IFS officer and Executive Chairman of MBoSE, stressed the importance of financial institutions in ensuring economic security, and encouraged the public to engage with formal banking channels.

Meanwhile, Shillong Municipal Board CEO highlighted the need for financial literacy initiatives, particularly targeting women and youth, while Father Thomas John offered prayers for the branch’s success and urged the bank to uphold ethical banking practices for community welfare.