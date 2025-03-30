Sunday, March 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

CM bats for greater financial inclusion, improved banking access in Meghalaya

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has highlighted the urgent need for greater financial inclusion and improved banking access in Meghalaya, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.
Speaking at the inauguration of HDFC Bank’s 25th branch in the state at Tura, West Garo Hills, the chief minister underscored the critical role of financial institutions in empowering entrepreneurs, small businesses, farmers and the youths.
Addressing the gathering, Conrad urged banks to enhance credit accessibility and promote financial literacy among citizens.
He then emphasised that an informed population is better equipped to utilise banking services effectively, strengthening Meghalaya’s economic foundation.
The chief minister also called for collaboration between financial institutions and the government to extend banking services to even the most remote areas of Meghalaya. Acknowledging the infrastructural and logistical challenges faced by banks in rural regions, he assured full government support in overcoming these hurdles.
The inauguration ceremony, which marks a significant step in expanding banking infrastructure in the state, was attended by former MP Agatha K. Sangma, Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma, Shillong Municipal Board CEO Rikse R. Marak, and St. Mary’s School Principal Father Thomas John.
Meanwhile, the chief minister commended HDFC Bank for its commitment to strengthening financial services in the Garo Hills and expressed confidence that the new branch would contribute to the region’s economic growth.
Agatha, on the other hand, congratulated HDFC Bank on its expansion, expressing hope that the new branch would enhance financial services and create employment opportunities.
CP Marak, retired IFS officer and Executive Chairman of MBoSE, stressed the importance of financial institutions in ensuring economic security, and encouraged the public to engage with formal banking channels.
Meanwhile, Shillong Municipal Board CEO highlighted the need for financial literacy initiatives, particularly targeting women and youth, while Father Thomas John offered prayers for the branch’s success and urged the bank to uphold ethical banking practices for community welfare.

Previous article
As coal transport begins, uncovered trucks raise pollution concerns
Next article
Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the Metallica–Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with Directorate of Arts and Culture, and YESS!! Meghalaya, in the city on Saturday

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to...

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll...
MEGHALAYA

BJP calls out govt for tribal land grabbing

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: MDA 2.0 coalition partner BJP is not shy of being a critic of...
MEGHALAYA

State records over 1,500 road mishaps, 854 deaths in 5 yrs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya has witnessed fluctuating road accident trends over the past five years, with...
MEGHALAYA

BJP panel hints at charges of coal illegalities standing true

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: The State BJP fact-finding committee investigating allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath...

BJP calls out govt for tribal land grabbing

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: MDA 2.0 coalition partner...

State records over 1,500 road mishaps, 854 deaths in 5 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya has witnessed fluctuating...
Load more

Popular news

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath...

BJP calls out govt for tribal land grabbing

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: MDA 2.0 coalition partner...

State records over 1,500 road mishaps, 854 deaths in 5 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya has witnessed fluctuating...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge