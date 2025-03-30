Sunday, March 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the Metallica–Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with Directorate of Arts and Culture, and YESS!! Meghalaya, in the city on Saturday

By: By Our Reporter

Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the
Metallica–Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with Directorate of
Arts and Culture, and YESS!! Meghalaya, in the city on Saturday. The organisation had hosted its 23rd inter-school painting, art & craft, poster making, photography, videography and English essay writing competitions at RB Anupchand Hindi
Higher Secondary School, Keating Road, which was participated by as
many as 550 students from 14 Shillong-based schools.

