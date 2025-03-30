Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the

Metallica–Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with Directorate of

Arts and Culture, and YESS!! Meghalaya, in the city on Saturday. The organisation had hosted its 23rd inter-school painting, art & craft, poster making, photography, videography and English essay writing competitions at RB Anupchand Hindi

Higher Secondary School, Keating Road, which was participated by as

many as 550 students from 14 Shillong-based schools.