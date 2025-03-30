Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the
Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the Metallica–Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with Directorate of Arts and Culture, and YESS!! Meghalaya, in the city on Saturday
