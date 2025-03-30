Fire breaks out in a factory in Gujarat’s Vadodara

Vadodara, March 30: A fire broke out at a company in Manjusar, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, Vadodara district, on Sunday.

The fire erupted at Torrecid India Private Limited, which manufactures tile powder.

Thick plumes of smoke rising from the site could be seen from a significant distance, triggering panic in the area.

Multiple fire accidents have been reported in industrial units across Vadodara during the final days of March.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and speculation is rife regarding possible reasons behind the increasing number of such incidents.

As soon as the fire broke out, the Fire Department was alerted, and emergency response teams rushed to the spot. Initially, four fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control. So far, there have been no reports of casualties, but the extent of damage to the facility is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

In recent weeks, several factories and industrial units in Vadodara have experienced similar fire outbreaks, yet no concrete reasons have been identified for the sudden spike in such cases. With rising temperatures and increasing industrial activities, experts emphasise the need for strict safety protocols and fire audits to prevent further incidents.

The Fire Department has urged industrial units to take necessary precautions, ensuring their firefighting systems are in place and functional. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while ensuring that all necessary safety measures are implemented to prevent further accidents.

Gujarat has witnessed industrial fire incidents over the past year, raising significant concerns about industrial safety and emergency preparedness in the region.

In January, several industrial fires occurred within 24 hours in Vapi, Jambusar, and Borsara GIDC in Surat’s Mangrol.

–IANS